PM Modi extends Lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If India had nor adopted a holistic approach, integrated approach, and taken some quick decisions, the imagination on what could have happened gives us goosebumps: Modi.



“We had to bear a cost for the #Lockdown21 but it is nothing when compared to the safety of life of the citizen of India… But, despite all efforts being taken by health workers and essential service providers, the way #corona has spread is concerning,” Modi said.



“During the extended lockdown, we have to maintain the same discipline. Now, we cannot afford to let coronavirus spread to news districts… Hotspots to be put under stricter surveillance. Stricter action will be taken,” Modi said.



Stricter enforcement of rules will be required as more hotspots are created. Till April 20, every district, zone, and neighborhood will be keenly assessed in terms of adherence to lockdown, number of cases, etc. The areas where no new cases emerge can be given some relaxation in terms of essential services.

The Prime Minister further said that however, if new cases emerge, the relaxations will be curbed and enforcement will become stricter again. A detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow, said Modi.