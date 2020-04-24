PM Modi Extends Ramadan Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, extended the wishes for Ramzan and prayed for a healthier planet. Taking to Twitter, PM also hoped to achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

