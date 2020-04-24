National

PM Modi Extends Ramadan Wishes

By Pratidin Bureau
125

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, extended the wishes for Ramzan and prayed for a healthier planet. Taking to Twitter, PM also hoped to achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being, and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony, and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet,” Prime Minister Modi said in the micro-blogging site.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Students should not be disturbed during campaigning: Election observer

Regional

Liquor syndicate: Father-son duo attacked in Bokakhat

Regional

Muslim Youths Forced To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

National

Union Cabinet Passes CAB

Regional

Silghat-Kolkata Weekly Express flagged off

Regional

Anti CAA: Ravindra Bhavan cancels Cotton University’s booking

Comments
Loading...