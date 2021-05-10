Top Stories

PM Modi Extends Wishes To “Valued Colleague” Sarbananda Sonowal

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister on Monday lauded the governance of outgoing Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the last five years through a tweet.

The tweet came in as Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the 15th chief minister of the state.

The prime minister said his valued colleague Sarbananda Sonowal contribution in strengthening the party and Assam’s progress has been immense.

“My valued colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Sarbananda Sonowal was the first Chief Minister elected under the reign of BJP in 2016.

