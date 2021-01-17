Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains To Boost Tourism In Statue Of Unity

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains via video conferencing on Sunday which connects from different parts of the country to Gujarat’s Kevadia where the Statue of Unity is located.

PM Modi stated that these trains will boost terrorism in the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world’s tallest statue. These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

One of the eight trains, the Ahmedabad-Kevadia Jan Shatabdi Express, has been with the ”Vista-dome tourist coach” which offers large viewing areas with rooftop glasses and seats for passengers.

During the flagging off ceremony, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath also joined the event via video link. 

The Statue of Unity was inaugurated by PM Modi in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.

