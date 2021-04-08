NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Gets 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Assamese ‘Gamocha’

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Thursday. He was seen wearing an Assamese ‘Gamocha’ around his neck.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” tweeted PM Modi.

The two nurses who administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS, Delhi are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Prime Minister took his first dose of vaccine on March 1.

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

