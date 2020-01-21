PM Modi Greets 3 NE States People on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders praised the traditions and culture of the three Northeastern states- Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. On this day in 1972, all the three states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act, 1971.

PM Modi on Tuesday Tweeted, “On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of the wonderful state. Manipur is known for its vibrant culture. People from Manipur have made a mark in various fields. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead.”

On Meghalaya Statehood Day, PM Modi praised the state known for sports, music and nature conservation.

In a tweet Modi said, “The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya’s development in the coming years.”

Greeting the people of Tripura, PM Modi wrote that he was proud of the state’s exemplary traditions and contribution to national development.

He stated that the people of Tripura are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura’s citizens.

Replying to the Prime Minister’s tweet, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb thanked Modi and wrote, “We the 37 lakhs people of Tripura are always with you in the journey of making our Nation a New India. We are glad and thankful to you for your continuous support and love for Tripura.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the people of the three states on the Statehood Day. He tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. My best wishes to all the residents of these beautiful states for a bright and prosperous future.”