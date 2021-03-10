Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Greets CISF Personnel On Raising Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force on its raising day, saying their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

“On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then,” Modi said in a tweet, posting the speech he had delivered in 2019. PTI

