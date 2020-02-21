PM Modi has an Advantage on Facebook: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an advantage in Facebook while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website.

Before his visit to India, Trump said Modi is “number two” in terms of followers and that he is number one as told to him directly by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump, while addressing at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas said, “I’m going to India next week, and we’re talking about — you know, they have 1.5 billion people. And Prime Minister Modi is number two on Facebook, number two. Think of that. You know who number one is? Trump. You believe that? Number one. I just found out.” As per official estimates, India’s population currently is 1.3 billion people.

Facebook pages on Thursday reflected that Modi is followed by 44 million people, while the account of Trump by 27 million. The US population is estimated to be 325 million. Trump, during his address, said he was recently congratulated by Zuckerberg for being the number one on Facebook.

“And I congratulated Prime Minister Modi. I said, “But, you know, you have 1.5 billion people. I have 350 million. You have an advantage,” Trump said, during his commencement address referring to one of his conversations with Modi. This is not the first time that the US President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook. Last week, Trump took to Twitter and claimed to be the number one on Facebook citing Zuckerberg.