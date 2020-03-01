PM Modi has no citizenship certificate: PMO

In reply to a Right To Information filed by an Indian citizen questioning the citizenship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office replied that Narendra Modi has no citizenship certificate because he is an Indian citizen by birth.

On January 17, one Subhankar Sarkar filed an RTI asking for the citizenship certificate of the Indian Prime Minister.

If PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ does not require to register his citizenship, as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act 1955, then why should others?

Here is the PMO’s response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar (632/2020-PME) #CAA_NRC_NPR #DelhiRiot2020 #DoubleStandards pic.twitter.com/WydrnFMZt8 — seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) February 29, 2020

The Under Secretary of the PMO Praveen Kumar wrote, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a citizen of India by birth in terms of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and as such, the question of his having a citizenship certificate which is for citizenship by registration does not arise.”

Right to Information is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information.

Ever since the BJP government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act last December, protests against the law have continued across the country. Recently in Delhi, at least 35 were killed and more than 300 injured in clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protestors.