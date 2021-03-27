Top StoriesWorld

PM Modi Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Sheikh Hasina

By Pratidin Bureau
18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks on Saturday.

External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

“Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India‘s Neighbourhood First Policy! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for bilateral meeting,” he said.

Related News

Guwahati: Wine Shops To Remain Closed Tomorrow Till 4 PM

COVID-19: India Logs 62,258 Cases, Highest 1-Day Spike This…

People Want Congress Back In Assam: Ripun Bora

Sonari: On-Duty Election Officer Dies

Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering.

Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country. (ANI)

You might also like
Environment

Cyclone Amphan: At least 72 Dead in West Bengal

National

Pak claims it shot down 2 IAF jets

Regional

Chinook Helicopters Deployed in Assam

Regional

Foundation stone for new Engineering College laid at Bongaigaon

Regional

Tripura: 8-year old Girl Wins Gold in Asian Chess Championship

National

India’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 27 lakhs

Comments
Loading...