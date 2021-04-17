Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Holds Meeting To Review COVID-19 Situation

By Pratidin Bureau
With the second wave of COVID-19 grasping the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with officers of different ministries tonight (Saturday) to review the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in the country.

The meeting is currently underway.

On Saturday, India reported the highest ever single day spike in COVID cases with over 2.34 lakh fresh cases and more than 1,300 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases has surged to 1,45,26,609. The active cases now stood at 16,79,740.

Notably, several states have stated that there is a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply and COVID-19 vaccines. As for Assam, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no shortage of oxygen and more vaccines from the centre will arrive in the state soon.

