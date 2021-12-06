PM Modi Holds Top Level Meet On Nagaland Civilian Deaths

PM Modi is yet to make an official statement or condemn the unfortunate attack in which 14 civilians were killed in total along with an Army jawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a top-level meeting on Monday with his ministers to discuss the civilian killings in Nagaland during a botched counter-insurgency operation by the Army in Oting village of Nagaland’s Mon district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were among the leaders to condemn the attacks as the CM assured a high-level investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shah is scheduled to address both houses of the parliament over the issue later in the day.

The police in Nagaland have filed an FIR naming the 21 Para Special Forces, alleging that they “blankly opened fire” resulting in the death of many villagers in Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. They further alleged that the security forces had the “intention to murder and injure civilians”.

