PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Aarogya Van’ In Gujarat

‘Aarogya Van’, a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

According to a press release, the health forest is spread over an area of 17 acres and exhibits a wide range of medicinal plants which play an important role in the well being of human beings. It is one of the 17 projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The release further stated that a total of five lakh plants of 380 selected species have been grown in the sprawling garden, adding that the health forest also emphasizes on the importance of yoga, ayurveda and meditation in people’s lives.

The ‘Aarogya Van’ comprises a lotus pond, alba garden, aroma garden, yoga and meditation garden, indoor plant section, digital information centre, souvenir shop and a cafeteria serving ayurveda foods, among other things.

During his visit, the Prime Minister moved around the health forest in a golf cart and interacted with guides posted there. He also visited the digital information centre and an indoor plant garden which were created inside the ‘Aarogya Van’.