PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Seaplane Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India’s first seaplane service to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The service will offer air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat.

The seaplane will be operated by SpiceJet and is a Twin Otter 300 which is registered in the name of Spicejet Technic.

“The one-of-a-kind seaplane that will give flight to a million dreams made its way to Kevadia (Statue of Unity) at 12.30 pm yesterday from the Maldives. In the next few days, it will undergo extensive trials, following which it will be all set to take off, starting October 31st, 2020,” Spice Shuttle tweeted.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced that it had signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) in July to begin the seaplane operations.

Additionally, an Ekta Diwas Parade, by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Gujarat Police, has been organised today. After participating in the parade, the prime minister will interact with Civil Services probationers or Officer Trainees, through video conferencing. They will join him from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday to attend the National Unity Day events planned at the Statue of Unity.

He inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on Friday.