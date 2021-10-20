PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Uttar Pradesh today, inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport, in a bid to boost Buddhist pilgrimage circuit around the world. A flight from Colombo (Sri Lanka) which carried a delegation of over hundred Buddhist monks and dignitaries from Sri Lanka, landed to mark the inauguration.

PM Modi is in UP for the inauguration of the airport and to launch key projects. “My happiness is two-fold today. As curious about the spiritual journey, I’ve a sense of satisfaction. As a representative of Purvanchal area, it is time for the fulfillment of a commitment” said Mr. Modi while addressing the event.

Kushinagar is one of the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists around the world. It is also the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he got ‘Mahaparinirvana’ after his death.

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The airport has been built over an estimated cost of ₹260 crore and will ease both domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha. It will also boost the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

ALSO READ: Ex-Mizoram BJP Spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte Joins Congress