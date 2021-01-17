PM Modi Invited By UK For G7 Summit In June

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit which is scheduled to be held in June in the country. In the summit, the group that includes the world’s seven leading democratic economies — UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA — and the European Union, will discuss global issues like the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and open trade.

According to an official statement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to visit India “ahead of G7”. Earlier, he had to cancel his India visit for this year’s Republic Day event due to the detection of the mutant strain of the virus in Britain.

Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit.

“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous,” the statement read.

The three countries have been invited to the summit as guests to “deepen the expertise and experience around the table.”

“As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7,” the statement further read.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” the statement quoted Mr Johnson as saying.

Johnson, who was supposed to come to India on Republic Day parade, cancelled his visit after announcing a nation-wide lockdown over the new mutant strain of the virus.