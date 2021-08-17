PM Modi Keen On Resolving Nagaland Political Issue: MoS External Affairs

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to resolve the vexted Naga Political Issue and has already initiated the Framework Agreement.

On his maiden visit to Nagaland as part of the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ initiated by the Prime Minister for the newly inducted union ministers, Singh was quoted as saying in a PTI report, “Prime Minister Modi is eager to resolve the Naga issue. After taking oath as the PM (in 2014), he targeted an early solution of the Naga issue and initiated the signing of the Framework Agreement (in 2015 with the NSCN-IM)”.

The prime minister is eager to conclude the agreement with a positive result, the union minister said and hoped that the Framework Agreement will bring peace in Nagaland.

The Union Minister met various religious and minority groups and the general population of the state to build better coordination and confidence between the Centre and the state.

Singh said the resident commissioners of all the eight NE states in Delhi have been asked to search avenues to link with foreign countries for direct funding for exploring the natural resources so that the states benefit economically.

The Centre, he said, will activate the Act East policy after the COVID-19 pandemic and if the people of the region are not alert and well equipped they will not be able to directly benefit from the policy.