PM Modi Lauds Amit Shah’s ‘Dedication Towards India’s Progress’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday and said “the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress”.

His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy, Mr. Modi added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished the Home Minister and lauded his exemplary commitment to serve the nation.

“Your exemplary commitment to serve the nation inspires us all. May you be blessed with good health and a long life in the service of the nation,” Sonowal tweeted.

Shah was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014. Narendra Modi selected Shah as the Home Minister in his Cabinet in 2019, after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power for a second term.

