PM Modi Lauds Assam Man For Documenting Karbi Language

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
23

In his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Assam resident Sikari Tissau’s efforts to document and preserve Karbi language.

Karbi is a Tibeto-Burman language, spoken by the indigenous community of Karbi in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Burma and Bangladesh.

“Tisso of Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been documenting Karbi language for 20 years. Language is now disappearing from the mainstream, so he decided to protect the identity of theirs. Today his efforts have resulted in the documentation of information about the language,” the Prime Minister said.

Related News

Assam Govt’s Plea For Funds To Complete NRC Work…

Low-Key Holi Celebrations Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Thappad Bags Best Film At 66th Filmfare

Yusuf Pathan Tests COVID +VE

“Once upon a time, in another era, ‘Karbi’, the language of ‘Karbi tribal’ brothers and sisters…is now disappearing from the mainstream. Tissau decided that he would protect the identity of theirs. He has also received accolades at many places for his efforts, and has also received awards,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

“It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered,” PM Modi said.

You might also like
National

Bollywood celebs support CAA; BJP shares video

Regional

BTAD Will Turn into Modern Tourist Hub: Sonowal

National

Banking services to be affected for 5 days from Dec 21

Regional

India Records One Suicide Every Hour

Regional

Baghjan: OIL Sets Up Water Pump to Douse the Flame

Technology

WhatsApp bans accounts sharing fake news

Comments
Loading...