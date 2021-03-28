PM Modi Lauds Assam Man For Documenting Karbi Language

In his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Assam resident Sikari Tissau’s efforts to document and preserve Karbi language.

Karbi is a Tibeto-Burman language, spoken by the indigenous community of Karbi in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Burma and Bangladesh.

“Tisso of Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been documenting Karbi language for 20 years. Language is now disappearing from the mainstream, so he decided to protect the identity of theirs. Today his efforts have resulted in the documentation of information about the language,” the Prime Minister said.

“Once upon a time, in another era, ‘Karbi’, the language of ‘Karbi tribal’ brothers and sisters…is now disappearing from the mainstream. Tissau decided that he would protect the identity of theirs. He has also received accolades at many places for his efforts, and has also received awards,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

“It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered,” PM Modi said.

