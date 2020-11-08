Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Lauds Biden For Strengthening Indo-US Ties

By Pratidin Bureau
380

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their victorious win over Republican US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister in his tweet lauded Biden’s efforts ‘critical and invaluable’ for strengthening Indo-US relations as the vice-president during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Modi said, “Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

He added, “[email protected]! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

The 77-year-old former US vice president has become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

