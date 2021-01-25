PM Modi Lauds EC On National Voters Day

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. The election commission was found on in 1950.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Election Commission on the occasion and said:

“National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections,” PM Modi tweeted. “This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth.”

The National Voters Day celebration began from 2011.It is prime focus is to raise awareness on increasing voter enrolment and felicitating new voters and handing them their Elector Photo Identity Cards



This year’s theme is “Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed”



