PM Modi Lauds Efforts Of Soldiers On Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on the occasion of Army Day commending the efforts of the Indian Army towards the nation.

In a tweet, he said Indian soldiers have made the country proud as he wished them on behalf of the people. He lauded that the Army is strong, brave and resolute

Army Day is celebrated to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

Meanwhile, even, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and said:

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!

