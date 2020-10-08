Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Lauds IAF On Air Force Day

By Pratidin Bureau
56

To mark the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, PM Modi congratulated the force through a tweet.

Taking to the social media site, he wrote, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors on the 88th anniversary.”

Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, which is observed every year on October 8, commemorates the foundation day of the Indian Air Force.

Related News

Has India Moved Past Its First Wave of COVID-19?

“Catching COVID-19 Was God’s Blessing”-…

News Breakfast @6

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Tests COVID+

PM Modi, in his complete tweet, wrote in Hindi, “एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।“

The tweet, when translated into English, reads, “Many congratulations to all the courageous warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protecting Maa Bharti is an inspiration for everyone.”  

You might also like
Health

Shillong Under Lockdown For Two Days

Sports

Racing star Akhil Rabindra retained by AMR

National

Nirbhaya Case: 3 Convicts Approach ICJ Seeking Stay on Execution

Regional

CAA: Chandubi Festival 2020 cancelled

Regional

Low-quality road construction in Udalguri

Regional

LSHPP Incurring Yearly Loss Of Million Units Of Power

Comments
Loading...