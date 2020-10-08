PM Modi Lauds IAF On Air Force Day

To mark the foundation day of the Indian Air Force, PM Modi congratulated the force through a tweet.

Taking to the social media site, he wrote, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors on the 88th anniversary.”

Indian Air Force (IAF) Day, which is observed every year on October 8, commemorates the foundation day of the Indian Air Force.

PM Modi, in his complete tweet, wrote in Hindi, “एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।“

The tweet, when translated into English, reads, “Many congratulations to all the courageous warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protecting Maa Bharti is an inspiration for everyone.”