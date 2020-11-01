PM Modi Lauds Mizoram Girl For Singing Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for a four-year-old girl of Vanda Mataram and praised her performance in a Tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister retweeted Esther Hnamte’s performance video which was first tweeted by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Esther hails from Lunglei in Mizoram and warbled Vande Mataram in a charming video clip.

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram,” Zoramthanga said in the caption of his post.

“Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition,” PM Modi said in the caption of his post as he retweeted Esther’s video.

Grammy award winning Indian musician AR Rahman who also rendered one of the most popular version of Vande Mataram also applauded Esther and tweeted her video with the caption, “When you are showered with cuteness and love.”

Esther’s video has gone viral on social media with the full clip available of her performance in YouTube with the caption, “Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian. It is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle. Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities.”