PM Modi Lauds Teaching Fraternity Contribution Amid Covid

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the teaching community for their contribution.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Radhakrishnan, India’s first vice president, who was a revered Indian academic and education reformer.

On the occasion, PM Modi wished the teachers community to support the “education journey of students” in view of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet, “Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that the education journey of students in the Covid-19 times.”

The Prime Minister further wrote, “I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished leadership as well as contributions to our nation.”

Several other leaders also paid tribute to the second president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the doyen of education reformation at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

