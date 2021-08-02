PM Modi Launches ‘e-Rupi’ – A digital Payment Solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday officially launched e-RUPI, an electronic voucher promoting digital payment solution.

‘e-RUPI’ is a cashless and contactless system for digital payment.

“It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider,” the official statement said.

‘e-Rupi’ has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

According to the official statement, the instrument connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

The instrument is pre-paid in nature, assuring timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary.

‘e-RUPI’ is expected to be a revolutionary initiative for ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services, the release said.

The instrument can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana besides fertilizer subsidies.

The private sector can also leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, the release further said.

