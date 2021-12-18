PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

The 594-km Ganga Expressway foundation stone in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today amid the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a gathering, Modi said that Uttar Pradesh is likely to soon be identified as a modern-developed state with all the latest infrastructure being built by the dual-engine government.

PM Modi said, “That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people.”

“The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilized. You have seen how public’s money was used earlier. But today, UP’s money is being used for UP’s development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers,” he added.

The expressway starts near Bijauli village in Meerut till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj and will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj districts of the state.

It will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state once the work is completed.

The six-lane expressway is expandable to eight lanes and will be built at a cost of over ₹ 36,230 crores.

