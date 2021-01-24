PM Modi Likely To Address World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to be held between January 25 and 29.

Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on January 28. Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses on the same day, Hindustan Times reported.

The international organization for public private cooperation, will be held virtually on the theme “The Great Reset” representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.

The Forum Annual Meeting brings together the world’s top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders to engage in addressing the most pressing issues on the global agenda. It will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, and aim to give concrete meaning to “stakeholder capitalism”, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.