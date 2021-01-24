NationalTop StoriesWorld

PM Modi Likely To Address World Economic Forum

By Pratidin Bureau
33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to be held between January 25 and 29.

Prime Minister Modi will address the summit on January 28. Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will also deliver their special addresses on the same day, Hindustan Times reported.

The international organization for public private cooperation, will be held virtually on the theme “The Great Reset” representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.

Related News

PM, Other Ministers Extend Wishes on National Girl Child Day

Himanta Announces Major Projects To Develop BTR

Govt Committed To Protect All Rights Of People In BTR: Amit…

Rupjyoti Kurmi Protests Against CAA, Assam-Nagaland Border…

The Forum Annual Meeting brings together the world’s top academics, politicians, business, youth, and civil society leaders to engage in addressing the most pressing issues on the global agenda. It will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, and aim to give concrete meaning to “stakeholder capitalism”, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.

You might also like
National

Actor Irfan Khan Passes Away

Top Stories

Assam Govt To Revive Cinema Halls

Regional

Silchar Doc Praised By Hrithik Roshan After Viral Dance Video

Sports

Rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo

Regional

Assam Flood Claims Another 11 in 24-Hours

National

Pak assures better Indo-Pak relations after LS polls

Comments
Loading...