PM Modi Likely To Visit Assam On Jan 23

By Pratidin Bureau
74

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll bound Assam on January 23, said Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to reporters on Monday.

While his visit is not yet confirmed, Sarma said it is highly likely that he will visit Assam and boost the morale of party workers and leaders ahead of the state Assembly elections in April.

Furthermore, Sarma also stated that Home Minister Amit Shah might visit Assam once again and hold a massive public meeting in Kokrajhar and Nalbari on January 24.

