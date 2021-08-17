Top StoriesWorld

PM Modi Meets Top Govt Officials To Discuss Afghan Crisis

By Pratidin Bureau

A high-level meeting is reportedly underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in the national capital to discuss the situation in the war-ravaged country of Afghanistan.

As per reports, the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) includes PM Modi, Union Defence Minister, Union Home Minister, Union Finance Minister, and the Minister of External Affairs. The CCS is the apex government body that deals with the issues of national security.

Moreover, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, as also India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon, who returned to India today itself, are present in the meeting.

Reports have mentioned that the Prime Minister is constantly updated on the situation in the war-torn country and is in touch with the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi at around 5 pm after a brief halt at Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

It is the second evacuation flight as another C-17 aircraft brought back around 40 people from the Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport in Kabul on Monday.

