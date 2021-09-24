PM Modi Meets US Prez Joe Biden At The White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday for bilateral meeting.

The two leaders will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries is anchored in “mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens” and covers a wide gamut of areas including trade and defence.

“This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change,” Biden said in a tweet.

The two countries also have strategic convergence on Indo-Pacific.

It may be mentioned that this is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office as US President earlier this year.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden – the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year.

After the bilateral meeting, both the leaders will take part in the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit.