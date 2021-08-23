PM Modi Orders Foreign Ministry To Brief Parliament On Afghanistan

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the Parliament floor leaders on the developments in Afghanistan, a leading daily reported.

One Afghan guard was killed and three others injured after a firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of the airport on Monday in Kabul.

It is reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge US President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan.

However, this needs the approval of the Taliban as well.

Meanwhile, the Taliban sources have indicated that they would not be willing to extend the deadline.

They further added that they have not been approached by any Western government or official with such a request.