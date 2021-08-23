NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Orders Foreign Ministry To Brief Parliament On Afghanistan

By Pratidin Bureau

Foreign minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the Parliament floor leaders on the developments in Afghanistan, a leading daily reported.

One Afghan guard was killed and three others injured after a firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at the North Gate of the airport on Monday in Kabul.

It is reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge US President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan.

Related News

Earthquake Of 4.0 Richter Scale Hits Kokrajhar

Athletics Gaining Popularity: PM Modi On India’s World…

Manipur Govt Appoints Their Hockey Olympians As Deputy…

Bus Fares to Increase by 50% from September 1: AAMTA

However, this needs the approval of the Taliban as well.

Meanwhile, the Taliban sources have indicated that they would not be willing to extend the deadline.

They further added that they have not been approached by any Western government or official with such a request.

Also Read: Unknown Attackers Kill Afghanistan Soldier, Injure 3 At Kabul Airport

You might also like
Top Stories

300 Militants Present At Each Launching Pad of Pakistan: BSF

Top Stories

Aim 30,000 km solo bicycle ride; Andhra girl arrives in Guwahati

Top Stories

#NirbhyaHanging : Hanuman Painting for mother

Assam

JD (U) extends support to AASU, opposes Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016

National

Bharat bandh claims 2-year-old’s life

Assam

COVID Claims 10 More Lives In Assam