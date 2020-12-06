Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Pays Homage To BR Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

By Pratidin Bureau
Image tweeted by @narendramodi
36

On the 64th death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. The people of India pay their tributes to him on this day every year which is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

