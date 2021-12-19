NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Pays Tribute On Goa Liberation Day At Panaji

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Taken From Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Goa on Sunday on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

PM Modi offered floral tributes at Martyr’s Memorial in Panaji on the occasion. He reached Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule.

Related News

Lakhimpur: 1 Dead In Accident, Police Accused Of Negligence

Assam: ACA To Set Up ’91 Yards’ Club

Gujarat: 2 New Cases of Omicron Takes the State’s Tally to 9

Meghalaya Asks Govt Employees to get Inoculated by Dec 23

FG9m8vsWQAQ06KZ
Image Taken From Twitter

The PM also witnessed a flypast and sail parade at Miramar. He wrote on Twitter, “Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day”.

“Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa”, he further wrote.

Notably, Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: 2 New Cases of Omicron Takes the State’s Tally to 9

You might also like
Technology

Assam: 75 Startups, 11 Cr Turnover in 1 year

Top Stories

Seven Rescued From Child Marriage In Hailakandi

Assam

Cotton University PG Admission Process To Start From Sept 4

National

Indian Army Sends Back Boy To Pak Who Strayed Across LOC

Assam

Diphu: COVID-19 +ve woman gives birth to boy

World

SriLanka Bans Travellers from India Over COVID-19 Surge