PM Modi Pays Tribute On Goa Liberation Day At Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Goa on Sunday on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

PM Modi offered floral tributes at Martyr’s Memorial in Panaji on the occasion. He reached Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule.

The PM also witnessed a flypast and sail parade at Miramar. He wrote on Twitter, “Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day”.

“Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa”, he further wrote.

Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day.



Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa. pic.twitter.com/mqEjDoYbWc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2021

Notably, Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.

