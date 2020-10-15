PM Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 69th birth anniversary.

Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to the former President. He said, “Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions.”

Home minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to Kalam through his official twitter handle.

Shah wrote on Twitter, “Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India’s space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration.”

Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. He worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator before becoming the President of India.

He also headed the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme and developed missiles like Agni and Prithvi. His close involvement with the nation’s space and ballistic missile development program earned him the sobriquet “Missile Man of India”.