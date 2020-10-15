NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on Birth Anniversary

By Pratidin Bureau
42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 69th birth anniversary.

Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to the former President. He said, “Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions.”

Home minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to Kalam through his official twitter handle.

Related News

Cinema Halls in NE Not to Reopen Today

SI Exam Scam: Kumar Sanjit Krishna Flees Away Mysteriously

News Breakfast @ 6

Assam Posts 1427 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Shah wrote on Twitter, “Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India’s space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration.”

Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. He worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator before becoming the President of India.

He also headed the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme and developed missiles like Agni and Prithvi. His close involvement with the nation’s space and ballistic missile development program earned him the sobriquet “Missile Man of India”.

You might also like
Regional

Meghalaya Registers Another Case of COVID-19, Total 15

Top Stories

Will lockdown be lifted on April 14?

Regional

Assam Budget Not Satisfactory: Tarun Gogoi

Regional

Pitambar Dev Goswami asks CM to stand with the people

Regional

Intellectuals oppose CAB

Regional

COVID-19: Two more patients discharged

Comments
Loading...