PM Modi Pays Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 95th Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal-the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee’s family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.

The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary.”

He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.

Modi also paid tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 158th birth anniversary.

He wrote on Twitter, “A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of Mother India.”

He said Malaviya played an important role in the freedom movement besides making an invaluable contribution in the field of education.

“His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen,” Modi said.