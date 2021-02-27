PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bir Chilarai On Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Bir Chilarai’s jayanti on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary general of the Koch dynasty of Assam in the 16th century and said his bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations.

“The great Bir Chilarai is synonymous with valour and patriotism. He was an outstanding warrior, who fought for people and the principles he held sacred. His bravery will continue to motivate the coming generations. Remembering him on his Jayanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid rich tributes to Chilarai on his birth anniversary.

“On the auspicious jayanti of Chilarai, the mighty son of Assamese mother, we pay floral tributes at the Bir Chilarai Garden in Amingaon. Inspired by the unparalleled sacrifice and heroism of General Chilarai, we are determined to take the lead. #BirChilaraiDiwas,” he tweeted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid homage to the legendary general.

“Homage to Bir Chilarai, the younger brother and commander-in-chief of King Nara Narayan, on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to my Rajbanshi brothers and sisters on this occasion.”