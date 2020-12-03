Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Pays Tribute To First Indian Prez

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Wikimedia Commons
33

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the first President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 136th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said in Hindi, “My sincere tribute to former President Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He played an incomparable role in the freedom struggle and constitution making. His life, based on the principle of simple living and high thinking, will always inspire the countrymen.”

Prasad was a selfless leader who played a key role in shaping the polity of the country, Prime Minister Modi added.

Related News

Farmers Protest: Punjab CM Calls on Amit Shah

Republic Day: India Invites Boris Johnson As Chief Guest

102 Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Died Of COVID

Kokrajhar: Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized

“My humble tributes to former president of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary today. He was a selfless & visionary leader who played a significant role in shaping the polity of India. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and compassion for others,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Rajendra Prasad was born in the year 1884 in Bihar. He served as the President of India from 1950 to 1962.

You might also like
Regional

Ranjit Dass Reappointed as Assam BJP President

National

Congress calls Bharat Bandh on September 10

Regional

Assam Congress demands CBI inquiry into coal syndicate

Regional

Second phase of ‘Operation Clean’ in Arunachal soon

Top Stories

Wine Shops, Bars To Remain Closed Today In Bharalu-Jalukbari

Regional

2nd Edition of GIFF kicks-off in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...