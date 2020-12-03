PM Modi Pays Tribute To First Indian Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the first President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 136th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said in Hindi, “My sincere tribute to former President Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He played an incomparable role in the freedom struggle and constitution making. His life, based on the principle of simple living and high thinking, will always inspire the countrymen.”

Prasad was a selfless leader who played a key role in shaping the polity of the country, Prime Minister Modi added.

“My humble tributes to former president of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary today. He was a selfless & visionary leader who played a significant role in shaping the polity of India. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and compassion for others,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.



Rajendra Prasad was born in the year 1884 in Bihar. He served as the President of India from 1950 to 1962.