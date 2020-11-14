Top StoriesNational

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 131st Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Children’s day in India.

“My humble tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He died on May 27, 1964. Children’s day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947. He had an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

Nehru was also fondly called “Chacha Nehru” as he was known for emphasizing the importance of giving love and affection to children. After his death, it was decided that his birthday will be celebrated as “Bal Diwas” or Children’s day in India.

