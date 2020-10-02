NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

By Pratidin Bureau
31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts.

May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India, he said.

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat to pay his tributes at Gandhi’s memorial.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said, “We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India.”

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

