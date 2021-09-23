PM Modi Praises Assam Govt’s Move To Burn Rhino Horns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Assam government’s decision to burn rhino horns, a coveted item among poachers.

Retweeting Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet from Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Commendable effort by Team Assam. The One-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.”

Assam had on Wednesday consigned to flames 2,479 rhino horns, the world’s largest stockpile destroyed in a single day, to bust a myth that the horns have miraculous medicinal properties.

The move by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is part of an effort to curb poaching of the endangered one-horned Indian rhinoceros.