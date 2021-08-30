PM Modi, Prez Kovind Extend Greetings on Janmashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion of Janmashtami. “Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone`s life,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President also stressed that the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness was the message of Lord Shri Krishna. “May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, while extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation.

In his 80th addressed, during his monthly radio programme `Mann ki Baat`, Prime Minister Modi had said, “The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of the birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal from Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponry. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there!”

“But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people,” he added.

ALSO READ: Central Varsities, IITs To Introduce Curriculum Based On NEP