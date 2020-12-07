NationalTop Stories

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes On Armed Forces Flag Day

By Pratidin Bureau
21

PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute on Armed Forces Flag Day. They both took to Twitter to salute the service and valor of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Related News

Raj Kamal Jha Win Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize

Ashutosh Kundu Sent To 14- Day Judicial Custody

Bharat Bandh From 11 AM To 3 PM Tomorrow

Delhi: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested

Rajnath Singh in a tweet said,” On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation.” Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour all three branches of the Indian armed forces – the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.  

You might also like
Regional

COVID-19 Fatalities In Assam Touches 900

Regional

Newborn Rescued in Margherita

Top Stories

Durlabh Nath Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Regional

No positive Coronavirus cases in Assam: Himanta

National

BREAKING | Pulwama attack Mastermind killed

Sports

Mary Kom bags her third Gold of the year

Comments
Loading...