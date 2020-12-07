PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes On Armed Forces Flag Day

PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute on Armed Forces Flag Day. They both took to Twitter to salute the service and valor of the Indian Armed Forces.

“Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Rajnath Singh in a tweet said,” On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation.” Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour all three branches of the Indian armed forces – the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.