PM Modi Recalls Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS)

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
72

PM Modi today recalled the sacrifice and values of Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion of Muharram.

He also highlighted the emphasis given by the righteous leader, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), on equality, fairness and sense of justice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many.”

It must be noted that Imam Hussain (AS) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram in 680 AD while trying to uphold the values of truth and justice.

Over the many centuries that followed till today, his deep sense of fairness, justice as well as his supreme sacrifice for the greater good has inspired millions across the world.

