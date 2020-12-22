PM Modi Receives ‘Legion of Merit’ Honour By Donald Trump

NationalTop StoriesWorld

US President Donald Trump presented the prestigious ‘Legion of Merit’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries and the emergence of India as a global power.

The award was accepted by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House.

President Trump “presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership,” Mr O’Brien said in a tweet.

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Head of State or Government.

The Prime Minister was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India’s emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges, reported NDTV.

Mr O’Brien in another tweet said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

President Trump “awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

