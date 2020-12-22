PM Modi Rejoices Increasing Leopard Population

After the release of the report on the status of leopards in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rejoiced on the increase of the animal’s population in the country.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

Great news! After lions and tigers , the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India’s leopard population increased from 7,910 to 12,852 in four years since 2014.

“More than 60 per cent increase in their population has been recorded,” the minister said.

“There were 8,000 leopards in 2014. The increase in the population of tigers, Asiatic lions, and now leopards, shows how India is protecting its environment, ecology, and biodiversity,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar also tweeted:

“Congratulations to the States of MP (3,421), Karnataka(1783), and Maharashtra(1690) who have recorded the highest leopard estimates. Increase in Tiger, Lion and Leopards” population over the last few years is a testimony to fledgeling wildlife & biodiversity.

As for region-wise distribution, the highest number of 8,071 leopards were found in central India and eastern ghats, which include the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported.

In the western ghat region, which comprises Karnataka, Tamil Nadi, Goa and Kerala, there are 3,387 leopards while there are 1,253 leopards in Shivalik and Gangetic Plains which includes Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar. In the northeast hills, there are just 141 leopards, the agency added.