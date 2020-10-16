PM Modi Releases Commemorative Denomination of Rs 75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to mark the long-standing relation of India.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day, reported news agency ANI.

The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.

Releasing the denomination Modi said, “Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters write to me asking why hasn’t the concerned committee given its decision yet. I assure all daughters that as soon as the report comes, govt will act on it.”

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said, “The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr. Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director-General of FAO from 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 was established during his time. India’s proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO.”