PM Modi Releases Commemorative Rs 100 Coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative 100 rupee coin in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia. One of the founder members of BJP, Vijaya Raje Scindia is also popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.



Paying tribute to the leader, Modi said, the life and work of Rajmata Scindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor and her life was all about Jan Seva. He said, she was one of the personalities who gave direction to India in the last century and witnessed every important phase of Indian politics, reported All India Radio.



The Prime Minister said, Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life for the future of the nation and renounced all her happiness for the future generations of the country. He said, her life exemplifies that love for the nation and a democratic temperament is all that is needed for serving others.



Enumerating a series of progressive reforms and developments in the country, Modi said, Rajmata Scindia would have been happy to see these positive changes.

