NationalTop Stories

PM Modi Review Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore At “Pragati” Meeting

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th “Pragati” meeting on Wednesday.

According to a report from PTI, “Pragati” is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and a timely implementation of projects, involving the Centre and the state governments.

The Prime Minister Office in an official statement said, “at the meeting, eight projects — four from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation — were reviewed.”

Related News

Amarinder Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Assistant Prof Of GU Accused Of Sexually Harassing Students

Doon School Offers Scholarship For Underprivileged NE Boy…

Dimapur Civil Society Organisations Demand CM To Cancel…

With a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states — Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The PMO in their statement further said, “at the 37 previous “Pragati” meetings, 297 projects with a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore were reviewed.

Also Read: SAARC Meeting Canceled After Pak Sought Taliban’s Presence

You might also like
Assam

Ex-SMCH Superintendent detained over Rs 3 crore scam

National

Gold prices hit all time record high

Assam

Cachar: Unaccounted Cash of Over 4lakh Seized

Top Stories

Despite virus fears, Barpeta Satra celebrates festival of colours

Assam

Rajmukut Theatre: Actor falls off ramp

Top Stories

Guwahati: 4 Injured In Leopard Attack