Top StoriesEnvironmentNational

PM Modi Reviews Measures To Tackle Cyclone Yaas

By Pratidin Bureau
15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday instructed disaster management agencies to evacuate those involved in off-shore activities while chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas.

The Prime Minister called for close coordination of central agents with states to ensure the safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas, and stressed the need to ensure that time duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and restored swiftly, a PMO statement said.

He also asked officials to ensure proper coordination and planning with state governments to ensure that no disruption is caused to COVID-19 treatment and vaccination in hospitals.

Related News

Delhi Lockdown Extended Again By A Week

Frequent Tremors Strike Northeast, 4.3 Mag Quake Hits…

Assam Achieves Milestone Of 10 Million Covid Tests: CM Sarma

Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested In Murder Case

Also Read: Delhi Lockdown Extended Again By A Week

Modi called for involving various stakeholders like coastal communities and industries and directly reaching out to them and sensitising them, the PMO said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 evening with the wind speed ranging 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall and storm in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already released the first installment of SDRF in advance to all states, and the National Disaster Response Force has pre-positioned 46 teams that are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment in five states and UT. In addition, 13 teams are being airlifted on Sunday for deployment and 10 teams have been kept on standby, the PMO noted.

Also Read: Oxygen Express: Bolsters Confidence In Critical Times, Says Assam CM
You might also like
Assam

Assam brings financial austerity to fight COVID

Assam

Netizens lavishe praise on ASP Panesar, Golaghat Police

Assam

World Champion Dipa Karmakar returns home to huge applause

Assam

Mamoni Raisam’s “Megnaliya” unveiled

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 1093 Fresh Cases on Monday

Top Stories

Sri Lanka Adopts ‘India First’ Approach

Comments
Loading...